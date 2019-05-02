Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons elbows Raptors' Kyle Lowry in groin

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (C) appeared to elbow Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the groin during Game 3 Thursday night. No foul was called on the play. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons appeared to elbow Toronto Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry in the groin Thursday night in Game 3.

During the second quarter, Simmons got tangled up with Lowry while jumping for a rebound. Lowry undercut Simmons, sending the 6-foot-10 point guard to the floor.

Lowry appeared to mockingly sit on Simmons' head while holding his arms in the air. With Lowry still standing over him, Simmons elbowed him in the groin area. The Raptors star remained on the court for several moments as the Raptors grabbed the rebound and pushed back to the offensive end.

Simmons was not called for a foul on the play, although the NBA could potentially review the incident.

Simmons and Lowry get tangled up under the basket ... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ntl1HGHKAw — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2019

Lowry and Simmons previously exchanged words during a confrontation in January 2018. Both players were ejected with 6.5 seconds left in the contest. As they exited the court, Simmons appeared to tell Lowry to meet him outside.

The 76ers led the Raptors 89-81 at the end of the third quarter. Simmons had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lowry had seven points, five assists and four rebounds.

The Eastern Conference semifinal series is tied 1-1.