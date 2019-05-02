Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has full practice after dislocating finger

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Curry practiced fully Thursday after dislocating his finger in the second game of the series. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry had a full practice Thursday and is expected to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Curry dislocated the middle finger of his left hand during the Warriors' 115-109 win Tuesday night in Game 2.

"He practiced fully," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "He's got it taped up but it's probably good that we've got a few days off. So hopefully [the pain] will continue to go down as we get closer to game time."

Curry injured his finger in the first quarter of Game 2 while trying to knock the ball away from Rockets center Clint Capela. The superstar guard had X-rays taken immediately after the injury, which came back negative. He returned to the game and scored 20 points in 33 minutes.

Curry had his middle finger and ring finger taped together during the team's shootaround Thursday.

"It's not that fun," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "But I know Steph, he'll get it back. A dislocated finger, it sucks, but luckily you can pop it right back into place and it's not the end of the world. It's not like he tore ligaments or anything, so he'll tough it out."

The Warriors flew to Houston on Thursday and will practice Friday before Game 3. Golden State holds a 2-0 series lead in the seven-game series.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Houston.