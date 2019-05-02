May 2 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainger suffered a heart attack this week in Milwaukee. He is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.

Ainge, 60, had the mild heart attack on the same night that the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics 123-102 in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

"He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery," the Celtics said in a statement. "He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Ainge played 14 seasons in the NBA, including eight seasons for the Celtics, before joining the coaching ranks. He coached the Phoenix Suns for four seasons before joining the Celtics' front office. Ainge was named the Celtics' president of basketball operations in 2003.

The Celtics executive and wife Michelle have six children and eight grandchildren.

Boston and Milwaukee are tied 1-1 in their semifinals series. Game 3 tips off at 8 p.m. Friday at TD Garden in Boston.