Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler (C) had 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the 76ers' Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

April 30 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler torched the Toronto Raptors to bring the Philadelphia 76ers level in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Butler had 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the 76ers held on for a 94-89 road win Monday night to tie the series 1-1. It was the 76ers' first win in Toronto since Nov. 10, 2012, ending a 14-game losing streak.

"Everybody wants to paint the picture that we haven't won here in however many years," Butler told reporters. "I'm just glad that we came out on top. We don't care how many games we've lost, nothing like that."

Butler scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Philadelphia fend off a late rally by the Raptors. He had only 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting in the 76ers' Game 1 loss.

The 76ers led by 19 points in the first half until the Raptors stormed back and cut the deficit to one late in the third. Toronto went cold from the floor to start the final quarter, missing six of its first seven shots.

Philadelphia had a three-point advantage with 24 seconds left following a basket by center Joel Embiid. Raptors guard Danny Green missed a possible tying 3-pointer and 76ers forward Tobias Harris was fouled after grabbing the rebound. He sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining.

James Ennis had 13 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Embiid had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes despite missing the team's morning shootaround due to flu-like symptoms.

"There's no way I was missing this game," Embiid said. "This game was really important to us. It doesn't matter what I had, I was going to play."

Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 35 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Point guard Kyle Lowry had 20 points, five assists and five boards. Pascal Siakam added 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.