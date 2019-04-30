Celtics' Jaylen Brown makes Michael Jordan-esque circus shot over Giannis

April 30 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown did his best impersonation of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in Tuesday night's Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown took a pass from Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving and drove past Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo met Brown at the rim and reached out both arms to deny the guard's scoring chance.

Instead of going straight up for a dunk or layup, Brown quickly contorted his body in mid-air and made a behind-the-back shot over the outstretched arms of Antetokounmpo.

Are you kidding me, Jaylen? pic.twitter.com/kFzKD879m9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 1, 2019

Brown had 15 points (5-of-12 shooting), six rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks held a 105-75 lead over the Celtics. Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Khris Middleton also had 28 points with seven rebounds.

The Celtics lead the series 1-0.