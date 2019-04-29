Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) was whistled for five fouls in a win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The NBA announced three incorrect calls in the final minutes of the Golden State Warriors' win against the Houston Rockets, including one against Stephen Curry.

The league admitted to the mistakes from officials in its two-minute report, released on Monday. The Warriors beat the Rockets 104-100 in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals matchup Sunday in Oakland.

After the game, Rockets star James Harden criticized the officiating. Harden appeared to have been fouled in the final seconds, but referees did not blow the whistle.

The league said officials got it right when it came to the no-call on Harden's late 3-point attempt.

But Curry should have fouled out of the game, before hitting his go-ahead 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining, according to the report.

The league said Curry should have been given his sixth and final foul with 1:10 remaining. The report said Curry got away with a personal foul on Harden with 1:10 remaining. The play in question resulted in a turnover when Harden stepped out of bounds after making contact with Curry. The Warriors had a 100-85 lead at the time.

The league also admitted that Curry should have been whistled for another foul on Eric Gordon with 5.2 seconds remaining, which also would have been his final foul of the game. Warriors star Klay Thompson also got away with a traveling violation with 51 seconds remaining, according to the report.

Golden State hosts Houston in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals matchup at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Oakland.