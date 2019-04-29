Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) appeared to have been fouled in the final seconds of a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals matchup Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- James Harden requested a "fair chance" from referees, following the Houston Rockets' Game 1 Western Conference semifinals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The reigning NBA MVP was part of a no-call from officials in the final seconds of the 104-100 setback Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Houston trailed 103-100 with 10 seconds remaining when Harden threw up a 3-pointer. Warriors star Draymond Green contested the shot and made contact with Harden, but referees did not blow their whistles.

Harden's shot was off-target, but the Rockets got the rebound. Houston then turned it over and Chris Paul received a technical foul and ejection after the sequence.

"I just want a fair chance, man," Harden told reporters. "Just call the game the way it's supposed to be called and that's it. I'll live with the results."

Harden scored 35 points and had six assists, four rebounds and three steals in the loss. Kevin Durant also scored 35 points for the Warriors.

"He could have gotten hit, could have not, who knows? I mean, I know, but anyway," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.

The Rockets battle the Warriors in Game 2 at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Oakland.