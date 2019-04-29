Gregg Popovich signals return to San Antonio Spurs next season

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has coached the Spurs for 23 seasons. He hinted at a 24th year in San Antonio on Monday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Monday that he is negotiating a new deal with the Spurs after his contract expired at the end of this season. The 70-year-old coach joked that he has a few options to choose from.

"I'm currently in negotiations and could very well end up with either the Portofino Flyers or the Positano Pirates [or the Spurs]," Popovich said. "I think it's like one-third Positano, one-third Portofino and one-third San Antonio. So, we'll see where I end up."

Popovich said in January that he was unsure whether he would retire after this season. His quip indicates a potential desire to return to the Spurs bench for a 24th season.

Popovich has spent the last 23 seasons as the head coach of the Spurs. San Antonio has had unprecedented success under Popovich, including five NBA championships and 22 consecutive playoff appearances. The franchise's 22 straight postseason trips is tied for the longest in NBA history.

Popovich has 1,245 wins, which is the third-most in league history behind Don Nelson and Lenny Wilkens. He is one of five coaches in NBA history to win five titles.

Popovich will coach the U.S. national team in the FIBA World Cup in China this summer. He will also lead the American squad in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, if the team should qualify.