Durant scores 50, Warriors top Clippers 129-110 to advance

April 27 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant scored 50 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 129-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday to advance in the NBA playoffs.

Golden State took home the series four games to two. They will play the Houston Rockets, who defeated the Utah Jazz in their best-of-seven series four games to one.

Durant could not be stopped no matter what the Clippers did, scoring 30 points in a 17-minute stretch. During that stretch, he missed just three shots, and added six rebounds and five assists.

"It was one of the great performances I've ever seen in my life," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant.

"I've seen some good ones, been around some decent players. He just carried us these last couple games of the series. He's the ultimate weapon because there's no defense for Kevin. No matter what anybody does, he can get a good shot.

"He knew we needed him badly, and he just took over the game in the first half and set a great tone."

Durant was helped out by guard Steph Curry, who scored 24 points. Draymond Green added 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Clippers, who won games two and five, admitted they just had no answers for stopping Durant.

"We tried everything," Clippers guard Lou Williams said.

"We had several different coverages for KD, and sometimes you come across special people and it doesn't matter what you send to them.

"There's no scheme. There's no defense, no nothing that you can do with special people. He's one of them, and he showed it tonight."