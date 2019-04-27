Trending Stories

Former Carolina Panthers WR Steve Smith rips Arizona Cardinals' Josh Rosen
Virginia declines, Baylor accepts White House visits after basketball titles
Arizona Cardinals trade quarterback Josh Rosen to Miami Dolphins
Tiger Woods out of Wells Fargo Championship
NFL Draft 2019: Jets tried to trade into early second round

Man detained in shooting at synagogue near San Diego
Durant scores 50, Warriors top Clippers 129-110 to advance
NFL Draft 2019: Patriots, Eagles get backups for Brady, Wentz
Chicago airport cancels over 500 flights as snow falls
FBI director: Russia increasing interference efforts leading into 2020 election
 
