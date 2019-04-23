Suns fire coach Igor Kokoskov

April 23 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Igor Kokoskov after one season.

The team announced the move Tuesday, two weeks after the Suns ended their season with the worst record in the Western Conference at 19-63

Kokoskov, a native of Serbia, was the first European-born coach in NBA history.

He came to the Suns after being an assistant with the Utah Jazz and coach of the Slovenian national team, leading them to a gold medal at EuroBasket 2017.

"After extensive evaluation, I determined it is best to move in a different direction with our head coaching position," Suns president of basketball operations James Jones said in a statement.

"I want to thank Igor for his work this past season and wish him the best with his future endeavors."

ESPN reports that the Suns have interest in hiring Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams as their new coach.

Williams has plenty of NBA coaching experience having served as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-15.

The Suns' next coach will be their fifth since the start of the 2016 season.