Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) scored a playoff career-high 41 points to help his squad sweep the Detroit Pistons out of the playoffs on Monday in Detroit. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokoumpo showed why he is nicknamed the "Greek Freak" with a freakish finish during a Milwaukee Bucks playoff win against the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo made the shot with about two minutes remaining in the first half of the Bucks' 127-104 victory in Game 4 of a first round Eastern Conference playoff series on Monday in Detroit. The Bucks advanced to the next round by sweeping the Pistons.

Sterling Brown had the ball at the start of the sequence. The Bucks guard penetrated into the paint before handing the ball off to Antetokoumpo. The "Greek Freak" then drove toward the rim, but was met by Pistons big man Andre Drummond.

Antetokounmpo made contact with Drummond while he had the ball above his head for his initial shot attempt. But the contact forced the "Greek Freak" to alter his shot. Antetokounmpo brought the ball back down to his left side, while remaining in the air. He then tossed the ball into the net while falling on his back and drawing a foul.

The basket got the Bucks back within five points of a Detroit lead at the time.

"Great pass by Sterling," Antetokounmpo told reporters."I think, first of all, we started defensively. I think we had a great defensive possession and then we were able to run the floor. I think Sterling had the ball. I saw him going middle so, usually I just got behind him. Just to give him a little more space, because my guy comes with me. He was able to see me and give me the ball right in the paint so I got up and I just tried to imitate [Eric] Bledsoe in Game 3."

Antetokounmpo finished the game with a playoff career-high of 41 points. He also had nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the win. Brown chipped in nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks.

Drummond had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Reggie Jackson paced the Pistons with 26 points.

The Bucks battle the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.