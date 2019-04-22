Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson came into game four averaging just 13.6 points in the first three games against the Clippers, but used a dip in the ocean as some motivation for his 32-point game in a game four victory. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was a big factor in the teams' game four win over the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, putting in 32 points.

Thompson's big game came mostly in the second half, when he scored 27 points.

When asked about it after the 113-105 win, Thompson credited a swim in the Pacific Ocean as a tool for him going off in the final 24 minutes of game four.

"I didn't think I had bad games, but I didn't have any big games," Thompson said Sunday.

"I told Jonas [Jerebko Saturday] -- we went to the beach and played some volleyball -- I'm like, 'Yo, I'm just going to jump in the ocean, and I just know that will reset my mind.' And it worked.

"I don't know if I'm going to jump [in the water] up north [in the Bay Area] because it's freezing, but it's something I'll definitely contemplate if I don't shoot the ball that well the rest of the year. But hopefully that doesn't happen."

Thompson's effort came on a day when guard Steph Curry started just 3-for-14 from the field.

He more than picked up the slack as the second leading scorer on the team next to Kevin Durant's 33 points.

"I know the Pacific Ocean is undefeated," Curry said of his teammate.

"He got his feet wet [Saturday], walked in the hotel with a wet T-shirt, with his shades on. A typical Klay type of vibe. I just had a smile on my face when I saw him because I knew what that meant. It was nice for him to show out like he did. We needed every bit of it, for sure."

In the first three games against the Clippers Thompson scored 12, 17 and again 12 points as the Warriors took 2-1 series lead.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was not stunned at Thompson's big game.

"It didn't surprise me at all. He kind of had a quiet first few games of the series, so it was only a matter of time until he broke out," Kerr said.

Game five between the Warriors and Clippers will be in Oakland Wednesday night.