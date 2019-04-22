Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner had 13 points and seven rebounds in the team's season-ending loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Indianapolis. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner threw down one of the best dunks of the postseason, but it came in a losing effort against the Boston Celtics.

Turner's thunderous throw down came in the second quarter of the Pacers' 110-106 series-ending setback to the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Pacers trailed 42-37 with 2:50 remaining in the first half when Turner caught the ball out beyond the 3-point arc. Turner used a shot fake on Al Horford before dribbling into the lane.

He took a few steps into the paint before coming up on Celtics star Gordon Hayward. Turner used his huge frame to fend off the smaller defender. He put the ball high in his right hand and slammed it through the rim to complete the physical flush.

Turner let out a scream in celebration after finishing the play. The Pacers center had 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Tyreke Evans led the Pacers with 21 points. Hayward paced Boston with 20 points.