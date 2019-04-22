Kevin Durant (L) and the Golden State Warriors have a shot to advance in the Western Conference playoffs with a win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 65 points and made 9-of-15 from 3-point range in the Golden State Warriors' win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 113-105 victory came in Game 4 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Golden State now owns a 3-1 series lead and can advance into the next round by winning Wednesday in Oakland.

"The ball was just finding me, I didn't do anything special," Thompson told reporters. "I was just getting open."

Thompson paced the Warriors with 27 points in the first half. Golden State led 32-22 after the first quarter and 62-54 at the break. The Clippers briefly took the lead in the third quarter, but Golden State pushed back to hold an 87-84 advantage heading into the final frame.

Durant helped the Warriors hold the lead for the entire fourth quarter with seven points down the stretch. He scored a game-high 33 points and had seven rebounds and six assists in the win. Thompson had 32 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry added 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the win.

"[Thompson and Durant] both had big nights shooting the ball," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I thought both were very engaged defensively as well. Both of them were fantastic."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers with 25 points in the loss.

The Warriors host the Clippers in Game 5 on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. If necessary, Game 6 would be played Friday in Los Angeles.