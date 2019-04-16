Warriors confirm Demarcus Cousins has torn left quad

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) battles LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell in a first-round playoff game Saturday. Cousins tore his left quad in the second game of the series, which will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins has a torn left quadriceps, and will likely miss the remainder of the postseason.

The team announced Tuesday that Cousins underwent an MRI on Tuesday that confirmed he had suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle. He is to begin rehabilitation immediately.

Cousins suffered the quad injury with 8:09 to play in the first quarter of Monday's 135-131 Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He was going for a loose ball and did not make contact with another player when the injury took place.

Cousins stayed down for a few moments and then waived down the training staff. He eventually made his way to the locker room, walking gingerly on his left leg.

The center suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, which forced him to miss almost a year of action.

He signed a one-year deal this off-season with the Warriors, playing in 30 games, averaging 16.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds in just over 25 minutes.