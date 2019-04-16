Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (R) scored two points before leaving a game against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors will be without DeMarcus Cousins indefinitely after the big-man sustained a quad injury against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins went down with the injury midway through the first quarter during the Warriors' 135-131 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of a first-round Western Conference playoff series Monday in Oakland. Cousins fell while going after a loose ball and limped to the bench, while grabbing his left side.

He was not contacted on the play. Cousins was escorted to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Cousins' injury was "pretty significant."

"There is a pretty significant quad injury," Kerr said. "We will get an MRI tomorrow [Tuesday]. He is going to be out for a while. I'll just say that right now because I think it's unclear right now how long he'll be out."

League sources told ESPN that there is "significant concern" that Cousins tore his left quad and there is evidence that the injury was serious and season-ending.

Cousins had two points, two rebounds and an assist in his limited action Monday. He had nine points, nine rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes during the Warriors' Game 1 victory against the Clippers.

The 6-foot-11, 270-pound center had to rehabilitate from a torn Achilles' tendon at the start of the season and didn't make his debut for the Warriors until January 18, after signing with the team in free agency on July 6. Cousins is playing on a one-year deal worth $5.3 million.

He averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 30 appearances for the Warriors this season.