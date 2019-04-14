Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin out for Game 1 against Milwaukee Bucks

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin will miss the team's first playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday due to knee soreness. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin will sit out Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey told the team's official website Sunday.

Griffin, who has had multiple knee surgeries in his career, was "too sore to play," sources told ESPN and the Detroit News. The forward missed four of the Pistons' last seven regular-season games due to left knee soreness.

"Missing Blake is a big piece," Casey said. "But it's a great experience for the young guys to come in and get that experience against a great team like Milwaukee."

Casey said Griffin's status is day-to-day for the remainder of the series against the Bucks.

Griffin played in 75 games for Detroit in the regular season, the most he has played since the 2013-14 campaign. He previously sustained a season-ending quad injury against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2016 postseason. He had a season-ending toe injury versus the Utah Jazz in the 2017 playoffs.

Casey didn't reveal who will replace Griffin in the team's starting lineup. Thon Maker started in place of Griffin in the regular season when he sat out.

The Bucks swept the Pistons in the teams' meetings this season. Griffin averaged 24.3 points in the four contests.

Milwaukee hosts the Pistons on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum.