April 14 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Amir Johnson has been fined by the team for having a cell phone on the bench during the team's playoff loss Saturday to Brooklyn.

The team announced that Johnson was fined an unspecified amount for conduct detrimental to the team.

Television cameras caught Johnson on the bench scrolling through his cellphone late in the fourth quarter with the Sixers down double digits.

"I take full responsibility and will accept the consequences of my actions," Johnson said.

"I also apologize to my teammates, the 76ers organization and the fans for the distraction this has caused."

Johnson appeared to show something on his phone teammate Joel Embiid, who claimed that the center was checking on his sick daughter.

"I just looked down because he said his daughter was extremely sick and he was checking on her," Embiid said.

This past season Johnson averaged 3.9 points in 51 games. He was not active for game one, which was won by the Nets 111-102.

"It's not something that we are about," 76ers coach Brad Brown said of the incident.