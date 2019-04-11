Larry Drew took over as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the firing of Ty Lue early into the 2018-19 season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Larry Drew agreed Thursday to part ways, a day following the end of the regular season.

The Cavaliers released a statement thanking Drew for his efforts taking over as head coach early into the season.

"We have great respect and appreciation for Larry and the job that he did as the head coach of the Cavaliers for nearly the entire 2018-19 campaign. He brought professionalism, class and steady leadership both this past season and prior four years," Cavs general manager Koby Altman said in a statement.

"Larry and I had a productive discussion about this past season, the future of the franchise and the search process that we will shortly launch regarding the head coaching role.

"Larry respectfully declined to participate in the search process and will not be returning to coach the Cavaliers. All of us in Cleveland wish Larry nothing but the best going forward."

The 61-year-old took over as head coach Oct. 28, following the firing of Tyronn Lue.

Drew began his tenure with the team sitting at 0-6. The Cavs wrapped up the year at 19-63, second worst record in the Eastern Conference.