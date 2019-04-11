Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen cleared following heart problem

Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen had a solid second season in the NBA with Chicago, putting up 18.7 points and nine rebounds per game. The Bulls wrapped up their season with a mark of 22-60. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after experiencing a heart problem the team said Thursday.

The Bulls released a statement that Markkanen has been cleared following examinations by cardiologists at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The 7-foot forward missed the final two weeks of the season. Chicago finished its season Wednesday with a 22-60 record.

Markkanen was removed from a game against the Raptors in Toronto on March 26 due to extreme fatigue and an accelerated heart rate.

The team says doctors at Rush and Johns Hopkins determined dehydration and nutrient deficiency caused the issues.

This season, Markkanen averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Markkanen will head to Finland to begin his normal offseason program, and then return mid-summer to Chicago to train with Bulls staff.