Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade scored a game-high 30 points in the final home game of his career Tuesday in Miami. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, April 10 (UPI) -- Dwyane Wade's final Miami Heat home game included a fall into the stands, resulting in spilled beer on celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Legend and Teigen are friends of Wade and his actress wife, Gabrielle Union. They were sitting in floor seats during the Heat's 122-99 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Wade was dribbling the ball on the left flank before he decided to pull up for a 3-pointer. Wade missed the shot and fell backwards. He lost his balance and landed in the first row of seats, on top of Legend and Teigen. Legend was holding a fresh beer during the sequence, but lost most of it due to Wade's fall. The beer flew into the air, covering the Legend, a 10-time Grammy Award winner, and Teigen, a television personality and model.

Legend and Teigen sat next to Union, but she appeared to have avoided the spill.

Miami Herald photographer Charles Trainor captured a photo of the sticky collision, which showed Wade's hand lingering in the air on the follow-through, while Teigen and Legend reacted hilariously to the beer shrapnel.

Teigen jokingly called the spill an "honor" in a Twitter post. She called Trainor's photo "a renaissance painting."

"I still got my drink," Legend said in a Twitter video.

Still got my drank pic.twitter.com/89sD3X2ApD — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2019

Wade scored a game-high 30 points in the win. He'll retire following the Heat's final game of the season Wednesday in Brooklyn.