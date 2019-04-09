Dwyane Wade's Heat home finale: How to watch, ticket price trends

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade was to play his final regular-season home game Tuesday in Miami. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Miami Heat followers aren't the only party interested in watching the final games of Dwyane Wade's iconic NBA career.

Millions of fans have tuned in all season long and greeted Wade at home and road arenas as part of his "Last Dance" tour. On Tuesday, No. 3 turns the page on his playing career in Miami, with one final game at AmericanAirlines Arena.

You can watch it live, as Wade's Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Miami. Fans can watch locally at Fox Sports Sun or NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game also is available to stream on the Fox Sports App, at NBC Sports App or with NBA League Pass.

While viewers at home might be willing to pay a small fee to view the game, those in attendance will be paying much more to watch it live.

Ticket prices jumped 8 percent overnight, according to the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick. Prices for games are up 150 percent overall since Wade announced it would be his last season in September.

The average listing price for Tuesday's game was up to $716. Standing room only tickets were going for $130, with the cheapest seat at $166. The average purchase price for a ticket to Tuesday's game was $242. The most expensive seat was in row 10 of the Flagship south section at $1,451.

The Heat had plenty of tributes planned for the franchise legend. There were to be video features, Wade speaking to he crowd and a host of celebrities expected. Wade's family was to be there, as well as students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to sing the national anthem.

Fans were to get special Wade "L3GACY" shirts, with more No. 3 memorabilia sold at the arena.

Miami has a quick turnaround following the clash against the Sixers, flying to New York immediately after the game. The Heat tip off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Wade's final NBA game.