Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni hospitalized with virus, could return soon

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is hoping to be released from the hospital Tuesday. He has been hospitalized since Friday with an intestinal virus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has been hospitalized with an intestinal virus but expects to rejoin the team before the playoffs.

Sources told ESPN and the Houston Chronicle that D'Antoni remained in the hospital Monday but expects to be released Tuesday.

D'Antoni, 67, was treated at Memorial-Hermann Hospital in Houston since Friday and had been severely dehydrated, but showed drastic improvement Monday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

D'Antoni will miss his third consecutive game when the Rockets travel to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the team's regular-season finale Tuesday.

Houston, led by associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik, beat the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns in D'Antoni's absence.

"We're lucky we have some amazing assistant coaches and mature, vet players on this roster and in this organization to where guys know what we need to do," Rockets guard James Harden said. "It's pretty simple. Obviously, we love Mike and we want him back and healthy as soon as possible. But until that time, we have to go out there and try to win games and play the right way."

The Rockets (53-28) sit in third place in the Western Conference. Houston trails the Denver Nuggets by one game for the No. 2 seed. The Portland Trail Blazers (51-29) hold the fourth seed in the West.