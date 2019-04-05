Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso scored just nine points but gave his team momentum with a powerful put-back dunk in the second quarter of the Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors Thursday in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of the NBA

April 5 (UPI) -- Alex Caruso dunked over Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson after gathering an offensive rebound during the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The high-flying put-back came in the final minute of the first half in the 108-90 loss Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The sequence began with Rajon Rondo taking a long 3-pointer with 49 seconds on the clock. Rondo's attempt bounced off of the rim above a group of players.

Caruso came flying in and jumped from behind Durant and Thompson to collect the offense rebound. He then slammed in the shot with his right hand.

"I hadn't made a shot up to that, so I was a little frustrated," Caruso told reporters. "I just tried to go get it and it kind of helped me."

"Every now and then I just take a stab at it and it works. It happened tonight."

Caruso scored nine points and ha six assists and five rebounds in the loss. Johnathan Williams led the Lakers with 17 points and 13 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins scored a game-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Warriors.

Lakers star LeBron James was impressed by the dunk, as he stood up from the team's bench and saluted his teammate.

The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Staples Center. The Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.