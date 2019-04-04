San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich received the fastest ejection of the season during the first quarter of a loss to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday in Denver. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich was kicked out just 63 seconds into the San Antonio Spurs' recent loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Popovich received the ejection after arguing a non-call with officials Mark Ayotte and David Guthrie in the first quarter of the 113-85 loss Wednesday at Pepsi Center in Denver.

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap was defending Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge during the sequence. Aldrige put up a short turn-around jumper, but missed the shot. Popovich complained that Millsap should have been given a foul. He called a timeout to continue arguing with Guthrie.

The Spurs coach was given two technical fouls and given the fastest ejection of the NBA season. Nuggets sharpshooter Jamal Murray converted both of the resulting free-throw attempts.

Popovich told reporters they would have to ask officials when asked about the ejection during his postgame interview session. He later crashed Nuggets coach Mike Malone's postgame news conference.

"We were just talking about an NBA record that was set tonight," Malone said.

"What was the record? What happened?" Popovich asked.

"Somebody got thrown out in 63 seconds," Malone replied.

"Are you serious? That person must have hit somebody," Popovich said. "Somebody get hit tonight? Somebody get cursed at or anything?''

"It's part of the game in my book," Malone said.

The Spurs battle the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.