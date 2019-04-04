Trending Stories

Giants trade for Blue Jays OF Kevin Pillar
Maple Leafs' John Tavares scores first goal against New York Islanders
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson sets deadline for new contract
Browns RB Duke Johnson linked to Texans, Jets, Eagles in possible trade
Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses post on beautifully bent free kick

Photo Gallery

 
Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty win the Miami Open

Latest News

USS Zumwalt destroyer visits Pearl Harbor for first time
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne snipes wonder goal versus Cardiff
Weekly jobless claims fall to lowest mark since 1969
Layoffs up 35 percent in 2019; worst quarter since 2015
Amber Rose pregnant with second child: 'Baby boy on the way'
 
