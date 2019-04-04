San Antonio Spurs ink 7-foot forward Donatas Motiejunas

Former Houston Rockets forward Donatas Motiejunas (L) has inked a deal with the San Antonio Spurs to add size and depth for the upcoming NBA postseason. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The San Antonio Spurs have added size to their roster, inking 7-foot forward Donatas Motiejunas to a contract.

The team announced Thursday they had agreed to terms with the forward, who spent the last two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The 28-year-old is a native of Lithuania, and played five NBA seasons with Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

While playing for the Shandong Golden Stars in China, Motiejunas dominated, putting up an average of 27.3 points, 14 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game.

Motiejunas was a first round pick back in 2011, going 20th overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to Houston on draft night.

He had also played in Poland, Italy and Lithuania before coming to the United States to play in the NBA.

The forward will take the roster spot that was left vacant when Pau Gasol left for Milwaukee last month.

San Antonio at 45-34 sit in the eighth spot in the NBA's Western Conference, a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the seventh seed.