April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James says he will have a busy offseason looking for players to help the franchise.

James said via Bleacher Report that he plans on personally being involved with speaking to players in an attempt to get them to come to the Lakers.

"I've never played fantasy basketball," James told Bleacher Report.

"But I will be as active as I need to be for this franchise to get better. That's why I came here. I came here to win.

"And obviously, we need to get better, as far as our personnel. We have an opportunity to get better.

"And there's a lot of talent out there, and a lot of guys that can help our franchise. So I'll be as active as I need to be for us to get better and go from there."

The Lakers will have the ability to sign a player this offseason to a max contact.

This could entice players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, all of whom are unrestricted free agents to join James in Los Angeles.

James will be 35 in December, and with the Lakers not making the playoffs this season the sense of urgency for the three-time NBA champion could be higher than usual.

"It's a critical summer for myself," James told Bleacher Report.

"Obviously, the franchise is going to live forever. But for me personally, it's very critical, because I want to compete and I want to compete now."

The Lakers will not be the only team trying to land one of the league's high-profile free agents.

The Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are expected to be aggressive this summer in signing players.