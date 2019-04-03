Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant scored 21 points before getting ejected in the third quarter of a win against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday in Oakland. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is now one technical foul shy of receiving a suspension after getting ejected during a win against the Denver Nuggets.

Durant received his 15th technical of the season in the third quarter of the Warriors' 116-102 victory Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The 10-time All-Star went up for a jump shot and thought he was fouled by the Nuggets' Paul Millsap. Durant complained to officials about the no-call and was given a technical foul.

He then had an exchange with referee Zach Zarba, before Zarba threw him out of the game with another technical.

Durant will receive a one-game suspension if he gets another technical this season. Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins also has 15 technicals on the season.

"I thought he deserved the first technical. I didn't think he deserved the second one. I was very surprised. I watched the whole thing," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

"I didn't think he deserved to be ejected, but I think Zach Zarba is one of the best officials in the game, so I got no complaints with Zach. He knows what he's doing. He's a fantastic official. It was just surprising, and I never did really get an explanation or get a chance to talk to him, but we move on."

Your browser does not support iframes.

Durant had 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes before getting booted. Cousins led the Warriors with a game-high 28 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

The Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.