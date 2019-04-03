Paul George had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder's win against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Photo courtesy of the NBA

April 3 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George took flight for a 360-degree, one-handed slam during a breakaway against the Los Angeles Lakers.

George's aerial acrobatics came 5 minutes into the first quarter during the 119-103 triumph Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo had the ball and attempted to make a pass, but George poked the ball loose before it could reach its intended target. George chased and recovered the ball and sprinted ahead of the Lakers defense.

He took a step over the 3-point arc before picking up his dribble and turning in mid-air over the paint. George held the ball in his right hand as he did the full turn, before finishing the play with a powerful one-handed finish. George's dunk gave the Thunder an 8-3 lead at the time.

George scored 19 points in the win. Thunder star Russell Westbrook went off for 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds for the Thunder. Jerami Grant scored 22 points in the win. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in 23 points for the Lakers.

The Thunder host the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City. The Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.