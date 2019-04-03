Philadelphia 76ers to sign veteran center Greg Monroe

Former Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors center Greg Monroe (R) is set to head to the Philadelphia 76ers to help them in their upcoming NBA playoff run. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will sign center Greg Monroe to their roster, hoping he will add veteran experience as they look toward the postseason.

With the move to bring in Monroe, ESPN reports that the team will waive center Justin Patton.

Monroe this season has played in 40 games, 38 of those with the Toronto Raptors, where he put up 4.8 points per game and averaged 4.1 rebounds.

The 28-year-old last was with the Boston Celtics on a 10-day contract he signed March 24. He appeared in two games and the Celtics did not bring him back.

Monroe also was with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the season, but was waived after they acquired him in a deal with the Raptors.

Playoff experience could be one reason the 76ers are bringing in Monroe. He has played in 17 playoff games in his career.

In those games with the Bucks and Celtics, Monroe is averaging 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.