Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith was one of latest NBA stars to pay homage to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Smith got a tattoo of the singer on his leg. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith decided to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle with a leg tattoo after the rapper died Sunday in Los Angeles.

Smith posted a photo of the tattoo Wednesday on Instagram.

Ermias Asghedom, professionally known as Nipsey Hussle, was shot Sunday outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles, a day before he was scheduled to meet with police to discuss gang violence. The shooting injured two others.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested, Eric Holder, the suspect in Hussle's shooting death, on Tuesday. He is in police custody.

Smith received his tattoo at Ink Studio Tattoos in New York City. He got another tattoo at the same shop last week.

"#LongLiveNip," Smith wrote for the caption on the photo of his newest artistic addition.

Several other NBA stars liked and commented on Smith's post, including LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas. Smith is one of many NBA players who have paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle following his death. Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook dedicated his triple-double to the rapper after scoring 20 points, dishing out 21 assists and pulling down 20 rebounds in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ. pic.twitter.com/0zujy89Yfm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

"Praying for your family bro! We got to stop killing each other man," Smith wrote on another Instagram post Monday. "This [expletive] sad!"