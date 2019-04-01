Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is a leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award. Photo courtesy of the NBA

April 1 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young managed to get a shot off just before the final buzzer to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime.

Young hit the shot to ice the 136-135 win Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Hawks inbounded the ball with 0:01.1 seconds remaining in the game. Hawks guard Kevin Huerter threw the ball up toward the rim during the sequence. John Collins attempted to catch the feed, but Bucks center Brook Lopez managed to deflect the pass away.

Young happened to be standing in the paint. He grabbed the loose ball and threw it back up toward the rim in the same motion. His quick shot took a few bounces off of the rim before falling in for the game-winner.

The Hawks rookie had 12 points, 16 assists and five rebounds in the win. Justin Anderson scored a team-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds and three assists for the Hawks.

Sterling Brown scored a game-high 27 points and had nine rebounds for the Bucks.

The Hawks face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Milwaukee battles the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.