Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) is a leading candidate to win his first NBA MVP award this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle during the Milwaukee Bucks' win against the Los Angeles Clippers, but he doesn't plan to miss games.

The "Greek Freak" went down with the tweak with about eight minutes remaining in the 128-118 victory Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. He threw down a trademark dunk but collided with with the Clippers' Garrett Temple as he raced back to defend during the sequence.

Antetokounmpo doubled over and clutched his right ankle.

He did not return to the game and sat on the bench down the stretch. He also walked the sideline testing the ankle.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was about to put him back into the game, but decided against it after Milwaukee pushed the lead to 13 points.

"I just thought we would put him back in," Budenholzer said. "I thought better of it after a couple plays."

The "Greek Freak" originally sprained the ankle on March 17 agains the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed two games last week as a result of the injury and said he never fully recovered from the sprain.

"I'm definitely working on it on a daily basis, trying to get it healthy, stronger," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I'm trying to get my mobility back."

"Usually when you sprain your ankle, you're out three or four games. But I don't like missing games, so I have to work through it. I'll be ready to play until coach tells me not to."

The NBA MVP candidate scored 34 points and had nine rebounds and five assists in the win. Khris Middleton scored a game-high 39 points for Milwaukee.

"As a player, I gotta do my job," Antetokounmpo said. "I have to be mentally prepared to play the game. If I feel good, I'm going to go. If I don't, I'm not. I don't like to miss games."

Budenholzer is waiting to gauge how Antetokounmpo feels before he decides if the "Greek Freak" will be available for Milwaukee's next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks and Hawks tip off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.