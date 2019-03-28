Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (R) is down with another injury, as the backup point guard had surgery Wednesday to replace a torn tendon in his knee and is out indefinitely. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz are looking for a long playoff run in the NBA's Western Conference, but will have to do it without guard Dante Exum.

The reserve guard underwent surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday, having his partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee repaired.

Exum will soon begin rehabilitation, but for now the team is saying that he will be sidelined indefinitely.

The Jazz currently sit in the fifth spot for the postseason, entering play Thursday with a 45-30 record, two games back of the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets.

This season, Exum has played in 42 games, averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old received a three-year extension this offseason worth a reported $33 million.

Exum was the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but has been hit hard by injuries over his career, missing all of 2015-16 with a knee injury and all but 14 games in 2017-18 with a shoulder injury suffered in preseason.