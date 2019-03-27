Lance Stephenson scored just seven points, but made the Los Angeles Lakers' bench explode in excitement with a dribble move at the end of the first quarter during a win against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of the NBA

March 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Lance Stephenson had Jeff Green stumbling after a quick dribble during a win against the Washington Wizards.

Stephenson pulled off the move at the end of the first quarter during the Lakers' 124-106 triumph Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Lakers led 32-29 with about eight seconds remaining in the opening frame when Stephenson dribbled up on Green. The Lakers guard drove toward the rim and did a crossover in front of his body, before pulling the ball behind his back with another dribble.

His moves sent Green flying backward. Stephenson then picked up his dribble and hit a mid-range jump shot. Most of the players on the Lakers' bench jumped up to celebrate Stephenson's move. Stephenson celebrated by doing several dances.

RELATED Chris Paul deletes defender with quick crossover dribble

But the move wasn't the only thing that sent Green flying. Stephenson appeared to step on Green's foot during one of his crossovers, likely making him off-balance.

"I told Lance [to] make 'em dance early in the season, and he did that tonight," LeBron James told reporters. "... I guess only Lance would make a play like that on our team. It was great [that] it went in and obviously you guys saw the bench's reaction to it."

Stephenson scored seven points and had 10 rebounds and five assists in the win. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 29 points for the Lakers. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 32 points for the Wizards. Green scored four points in the loss.

"I was just trying to make a good move," Stephenson said. "The clock was going down. Tried to make a smart play and make a shot for us."

"It was just a little tap [on the foot]. I ain't gonna bail him out for doing that."

Green confirmed that Stephenson stepped on his foot, but didn't seem too concerned with being fooled by his dribble.

"Run with it, I don't care." Green told reporters. "He crossed me ... If that makes everybody happy."

The Lakers face the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The Wizards battle the Phoenix Suns Wednesday in Phoenix.