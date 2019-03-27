Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant went on The Late Late Show with James Corden and had to choose between eating a cow tongue or ranking himself. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Lakers star guard Kobe Bryant ranked himself ahead of Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan and LeBron James on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Bryant, who had to choose between eating cow tongue or ranking himself among the three NBA greats, opted to list the players and placed himself at the top.

"Seriously, seriously," Bryant said. "I'm not gonna answer it because then everybody is gonna sit there and debate about it. So, I'm just gonna take a bite of this [cow tongue]."

Bryant held the tongue in his hand and sniffed it before deciding to spill his list. The live crowd began to chant "MVP" after Bryant's rankings.

"Alright, fine, fine. I'm the best, Michael's second-best, LeBron is third best," Bryant said during the show Tuesday.

Bryant won five NBA championships before retiring in April 2016. He was an 18-time All-Star selection and was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2008.

By comparison, James is a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP with 15 All-Star appearances. Jordan won six rings during his career with the Bulls and was the league's MVP five times.

Although Bryant said he's better than Jordan and LeBron, the future Hall of Fame guard doesn't believe he's the greatest player of all time.

Bryant told The Athletic last week that Bill Russell, who won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics in the 1950s and '60s, is the greatest player of all time.