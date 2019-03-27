Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul used his incredible handling ability to create space and scored 19 points in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday in Milwaukee. Photo courtesy of the NBA

March 27 (UPI) -- Chris Paul might be in his 18th season, but he showed one defender he still has some serious handles during the Houston Rockets' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The nine-time All-Star was in his bag of tricks four minutes into the second quarter during the Rockets' 108-94 setback to the Bucks Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Houston led 34-30 when Paul was dribble outside of the 3-point arc on the right flank. He drew two defenders while Rockets superstar James Harden attempted to set a pick. Bucks forward D.J. Wilson attempted to stay on Paul's hip as he chased him into the paint, but the point guard did a vicious jab step with his right foot while tossing the ball back between his legs.

The move fooled Wilson badly, as he flew the opposite direction. Paul calmly picked up his dribble and hit a wide-open 3-pointer.

Paul had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the loss. Harden led the Rockets with 23 points, while pulling down 10 boards and dishing out seven assists.

Eric Bledsoe scored a game-high 23 points and had seven assists for Milwaukee.