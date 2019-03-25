Golden State Warriors veteran Shaun Livingston scored eight points, including a big third-quarter slam in a win against the Detroit Pistons Sunday in Oakland. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Shaun Livingston got some air time in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' most recent win, slamming in a dunk on Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin.

Livingston's levitated with about 3:30 remaining in the frame. The Warriors went on to win 121-114 Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Golden State led 81-67 when Kevin Durant dribbled through the paint. The Warriors star eventually dished a pass to Livingston on the baseline during the sequence. Livingston caught the ball and turned toward the rim, before Griffin stepped in to defend.

But Livingston would not be denied. The veteran guard met Griffin in the air and avoided his block attempt. He put the ball in his left hand and finished over Griffin at the rim.

Livingston had eight points and four rebounds in the win. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points and nine rebounds. Griffin scored 24 points in the loss.

"I think it was a bounce-back game for us," Livingston told reporters. "It was good to get back on the board, especially how we finished [Saturday] I don't think we panicked, but it was good to have this back-to-back game where we could kinda erase the memory of [Saturday]."

The Warriors battle the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.