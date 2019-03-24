Spurs near deal with center Donatas Motiejunas

Houston Rockets Donatas Motiejunas (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors Draymond Green (23) in 2016. The 7-foot center is set to return to the NBA after playing in China, as he's nearing a deal to play for the San Antonio Spurs. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- With eight games left in the regular season and holding on to the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to add some size for the playoffs with a veteran presence.

ESPN reported Saturday that the team is getting close to a deal with Donatas Motiejunas, who spent 2017 with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 28-year-old put up 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game playing for five years in the NBA, four of which were with the Houston Rockets before playing in New Orleans two seasons ago.

Over the past two years Motiejunas has been playing in China, putting up 27.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.

Motiejunas was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves out of Lithuania in 2011, and the 7-foot center started his NBA career with Houston in 2012.

The Spurs currently have two big men on their roster in LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl, and earlier this month waived their other big man on the team, Pau Gasol.

Despite being in the eighth spot for the playoffs, the Spurs trail Oklahoma City by one game for the fifth spot in the conference.

San Antonio will be in Boston to play the Celtics on Sunday evening as they continue a three-game road swing.