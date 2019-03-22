Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young used his ball-handling ability to create open looks in a win against the Utah Jazz Thursday in Atlanta. Photo courtesy of the NBA.

March 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young was back in his bag of tricks, using a smooth dribble move to dupe defenders in a win against the Utah Jazz.

Young pulled off the sorcery midway through the first quarter during the 117-114 victory Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Jazz led 19-17 when Young took off dribbling down the right flank. He put a hesitation move on Jazz guard Ricky Rubio near the 3-point line before dribbling toward the rim.

The star rookie eyed five Jazz defenders around the paint before slowing his dribble. He then used his right hand to dribble the ball behind his back, before bouncing it between his own legs.

The move fooled Rubio and Jazz center Rudy Gobert, allowing Young to get to the other side of the rim for a reverse lay-up off the glass.

Young scored a team-high 23 points and had 11 assists in the win. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 34 points and had four rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Jazz.

The Hawks rookie is averaging 18.5 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game this season. Young and the Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.