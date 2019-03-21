Suns ink former March Madness star Jimmer Fredette

Former Sacramento Kings guard Jimmer Fredette, shown here in 2014, averaged 6.0 points per game in five NBA seasons before leaving the league to play in the Chinese Basketball Association. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns have signed former BYU guard and March Madness star Jimmer Fredette.

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN that Phoenix agreed to a two-year deal with a team option in the second season.

Fredette, 30, was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He averaged a career-high 7.6 points per game in his first season with the Sacramento Kings before being waived in 2014. He signed with the Chicago Bulls in July 2014 before short stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. Fredette rejoined the Pelicans in November 2015, but was waived that seam season.

He last appeared in the NBA as a member of the New York Knicks, playing in two games in 2016. Fredette has played the last three seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association. The 2011 Naismith College Player of the Year scored 75 points in a game for the Shanghai Sharks in November.

Fredette averaged 28.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in his final season at BYU, earning numerous player of the year awards. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard averaged 6.0 points and 1.4 assists during his previous NBA tenure. He also made more than $8.6 million during his previous five seasons in the league.