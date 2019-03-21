Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had a game-high 30 points in a win against the New York Knicks Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell showed some ferocity while pulling off a hesitation move and taking flight for a jam during the Utah Jazz's win against the New York Knicks.

The Jazz superstar elevated for the nasty slam in the first quarter of the 137-116 victory Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Utah had a 22-16 lead when Mitchell dribbled the ball beyond the 3-point line during the sequence. He used a pick from Rudy Gobert to get around one defender before dribbling into the lane. Mitchell then came up on three defenders.

He stopped his momentum and looked to his right, getting the attention of the defense. He then picked his speed back up and put the ball in his right hand, before throwing in the big-time slam over three defenders.

Mitchell scored a game-high 30 points and had five assists and three rebounds in the win. Kevin Knox led the Knicks with 27 points.

The Jazz face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.