March 21 (UPI) -- Dwyane Wade sank a buzzer-beater from half-court to cap off the third quarter of the Miami Heat's win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The half-court heave gave the Heat an 11-point lead entering the fourth quarter of the 110-105 win Wednesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Wade had 11 points in the victory.

Miami led 87-78 when Wade threw an inbound pass to Heat big man Hassan Whiteside. The Heat center immediately tossed a pass back to Wade with about 3 seconds remaining in the third period. Wade caught the feed and took one dribble before launching a two-handed shot just before reaching half-court.

The ball sailed through the air as the buzzer sounded, before finding all net and giving the Heat a bigger cushion down the stretch.

San Antonio had a nine-game winning streak entering the game against Miami. Goran Dragic scored a game-high 22 points in the win. LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli each scored 17 points to lead the Spurs. DeMar DeRozan chipped in 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Wade also hit a buzzer-beater against the Golden State Warriors in last month in Miami. That shot was of the game-winning variety. Wade threw up the trey while guarded by Kevin Durant and banked it off of the backboard to give the Heat a 126-125 win Feb. 27 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat stay on the road for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.