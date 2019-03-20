Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul gave out game-used gear and shared an emotional exchange with a young fan after a win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in Atlanta. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- NBA star Chris Paul made a little boy's night by meeting him and giving him basketball gear after the Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.

The emotional sequence occurred after the Rockets' 121-105 triumph at State Farm Arena. Paul found the boy wearing his jersey near the tunnel. He first autographed a pair of his shoes before signing the jersey. The boy then went under the security ropes for a hug and a picture with the All-Star guard.

The boy cried and nervously shook during the entire interaction, while his father helped him interact with the NBA veteran.

Paul gave the boy a head rub and a fist-bump before exiting the arena. The Rockets guard scored 13 points and had 11 assists in the win. Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in his 14th NBA season.

The Rockets have another road test against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.