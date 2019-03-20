Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (R) had another double-double, but was unable to lead his team to a win against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant made a business decision, stepping out of the way of a Karl-Anthony Towns dunk during the Golden State Warriors win vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns' tough finish came in the first quarter of the 117-107 setback Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves big man caught the ball beyond the 3-point line and used a shot fake to send defender Andrew Bogut out of the picture.

He then ducked into the paint, dribbling directly at Durant. Towns eventually picked up the ball and pulled it back in his right hand while elevating toward the rim. Durant calmly stepped out of his path, allowing Towns to smash the basketball through the rim and give the Timberwolves a four point lead.

Towns had a team-high 26 points and 21 rebounds in the loss. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 36 points for the Warriors. Durant chipped in 17 points and nine assists in the victory.

The Warriors host the Indiana Pacers at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Towns' Timberwolves battle the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. Thursday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.