Warriors' Stephen Curry nets buzzer-beater from opposing 3-point line

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made one of the deepest 3-point shots of his career in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs Monday in San Antonio, Texas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry added another shot to his downtown arsenal, hitting a buzzer-beating heave from the opposing 3-point line in a Golden State Warriors loss.

Curry's shot ended the first quarter of the Warriors' 111-105 setback to the San Antonio Spurs Monday at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Warriors trailed 25-22 when Curry caught an inbound pass from Shaun Livingston. The sharpshooting specialist took one dribble and stopped just inside the Spurs' 3-point line. He then tossed up a two-handed heave. The ball bounced off of the backboard and slid through the net, tying the score as the horn sounded.

Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the loss. DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 26 points for the Spurs. DeRozan also pulled down nine rebounds and had eight assists. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and had 13 rebounds.

The Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Spurs host the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in San Antonio.