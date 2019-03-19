Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (left of center) will not be able to take the court Tuesday night against the Timberwolves because of a right ankle injury. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors will be without their top big man DeMarcus Cousins when they face the Timberwolves tonight in Minnesota.

Cousins has been ruled out by the team with a sore right ankle, an injury that has been hampering him and forced him to miss Monday night's 111-105 loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

The center is officially listed as day-to-day, he had an MRI on the ankle which came back negative for any serious issues.

This season Cousins has played in 21 games for Golden State, averaging 15.6 and 7.9 rebounds per game in just under 26 minutes.

Along with Cousins being out, the Warriors announced that Shaun Livingston and Jacob Evans (illness) are both questionable for the game against Minnesota.

Newly acquired center Andrew Bogut will likely start in place of Cousins. Against the Spurs Bogut got his first start, and in 19 minutes scored seven points with seven rebounds.

With Monday's loss to the Spurs, the Warriors and Denver Nuggets are deadlocked for the top spot in the NBA's Western Conference, both with a mark of 47-22.