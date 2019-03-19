Former Cavs coach Damon Jones reveals details of J.R. Smith's soup attack

March 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith infamously threw a bowl of soup at former Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones last March.

Smith and Jones have never publicly discussed the incident. Jones broke the silence Monday night on ESPN's Jalen and Jacoby program.

Jones explained the altercation, including whether or not Smith splashed the soup on him or launched the entire bowl. Smith tossed the bowl, according to Jones.

"It was the first bowl out of the pot, so it was hot as hell," Jones said. "It went everywhere. I was standing up. It hit me in the shoulder, arm, everywhere. It hit the wall. It was a mess. ... All I remember is the soup was on my arm and it was hot as hell."

Jones said the two didn't talk to each other for about three months after the incident. Smith and Jones sat down a night after a back-to-back in Philadelphia and put the altercation behind them.

"For a long time, I refused to talk about the soup incident," Jones said. "It's okay now because I've moved on. Me and J.R. have talked about it and he apologized. ... We had a conversation and said, 'You know what, brothers have quarrels. I'm sorry, I apologize and let's move on.'"

The team suspended Smith one game for throwing the soup. The one-game ban cost him about $95,000, according to ESPN.

Smith has played in only 11 games this season after the team announced in November he "will no longer be with the team as the organization works with J.R. and his representation regarding his future." He is averaging 6.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game this season.