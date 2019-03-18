Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki passes Wilt Chamberlain on NBA all-time scoring list

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) moved past Wilt Chamberlain for sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with a fade-away jumper in the first quarter Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki reclaimed the No. 6 spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list with a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Nowitzki passed Pro Basketball Hall of Fame big man Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time points list with a trademark fade-away jumper in the first quarter. Nowitzki knocked down his first two shots in the opening frame to move past Chamberlain.

Nowitzki, the longtime franchise player of the Mavericks who is playing in his 21st and possibly final season, held the sixth position on the list before Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed him earlier this season. James also passed Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan this year, putting him at fourth on the NBA's scoring list.

Chamberlain scored 31,419 points in his career. Entering Monday's contest, Nowitzki needed four points to surpass Chamberlain.

Jordan is fifth in NBA history with 32,292 points. The top four are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643) and James (32,439).

The 40-year-old Nowitzki missed the first 26 games of this season while recovering from left ankle surgery. The 7-footer is averaging 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 13.8 minutes per game this year.

The Mavericks led the Pelicans 72-66 midway through the third quarter. Nowitzki had eight points (3-of-4 shooting), two assists and one rebound in 11 minutes.