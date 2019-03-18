Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged dunks on each other in the fourth quarter Sunday in Milwaukee. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ben Simmons posterized each other during a heavyweight clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The "Greek Freak" had a career-high 52 points and 16 rebounds, but Simmons' Sixers snatched a 130-125 win Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Simmons and Antetokounmpo provided some serious highlights in the bout between Eastern Conference powers. The "Greek Freak" also dunked on several other Sixers stars, but he saved his best finish for Simmons.

One of the dunks came with about a minute left in the game. The "Greek Freak" caught an entry pass and backed Simmons down in the paint during the play. He eventually found himself under the rim. Antetokounmpo elevated in the tight space and used his right hand to slam in a powerful finish over Simmons.

Simmons reimbursed the Bucks star with his own poster dunk seconds later. Joel Embiid drove to the rim during that sequence but missed a shot attempt from the right side.

Antetokounmpo jumped toward the rim to collect the rebound, but Simmons came flying in and caught the ball from behind the Bucks star. Simmons slammed in the put-back over the "Greek Freak," giving the Sixers a 120-114 lead with 1:05 remaining.

Simmons had eight points, nine assists and nine rebounds in the win. Embiid led the Sixers with 40 points and 15 rebounds.

"There is a lot that went into this game," Embiid told reporters. "The last time we were here they beat us pretty bad ... I felt like we had to make a statement."

The Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Milwaukee. The Sixers battle the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.